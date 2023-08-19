The Philadelphia Eagles' preseason schedule is two-thirds of the way complete, and the team has made a number of roster moves ahead of their final exhibition game of 2023. The Eagles released cornerback Greedy Williams and punter Ty Zentner.

The Eagles had signed Greedy Williams to a one-year contract early in free agency. A 2019 second-round pick with the Cleveland Browns, Williams spent part of last year on injured reserve and wasn't a significant contributor when healthy. Williams also missed the entire 2020 season with an injury.

The Eagles placed receiver Tyrie Cleveland, defensive tackle Noah Elliss and cornerback Zech McPhearson on waived/injured. Philadelphia also announced a flurry of signings. The Eagles added defensive tackles Robert Cooper, Marvin Wilson and Caleb Sanders. Linebackers Tyreek Maddox-Williams and Quinton Bell are also new additions to the Eagles' roster.

McPhearson played in all 17 games for Philadelphia during the 2022 season. He suffered a right leg injury in the team's last preseason game and was carted to the locker room. Elliss signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent last summer and is still looking to play in his first NFL regular-season game

Philadelphia has gone winless in its first two preseason games. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Eagles 20-19 in their preseason opener. In Week 2 of the preseason Thursday night, Philadelphia and Cleveland played to an 18-18 tie.

There are exceptionally high expectations for the Eagles in the 2023 season. After Jalen Hurts finished second in the NFL MVP voting and Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in the Super Bowl, the Eagles are thought to be among the top championship contenders.