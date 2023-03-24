Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is sticking with Philly for at least the next three years, after agreeing to sign a contract extension with the franchise on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Eagles are giving All-Pro RT Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed, per source,” Schefter wrote on Friday. “He’s now under contract through 2026. Johnson hasn’t surrendered a sack the past two seasons, even playing last postseason with a torn adductor.”

Johnson also hasn’t surrendered a quarterback hit in over two years, logging an All-Pro campaign in 2022 after dominating every pass rusher he faced, according to Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire.

“With Johnson’s extension and the late-minute contract extension for Darius Slay, Philadelphia has freed up close to $25 million in cap space,” wrote Erby.

Johnson had two years left on the four-year contract he signed with Philly in 2019, which would pay him $13.4 million and $16.5 million in base salary in 2023 and 2024, respectively. After not allowing a sack since 2020, it figures to be a great extension for both parties.

The 32-year-old Texas native will now join center Jason Kelce, who announced earlier this offseason that he’d be back in Philadelphia for his 13th NFL season.

Lane Johnson played the first 15 games of the 2022 season before tearing an abductor in his groin. After missing a few games, he remarkably played through the injury during the playoffs at an extremely high level, before undergoing surgery after the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since the start of the 2016 season, the Eagles are 61-30-1 with Johnson in the lineup and 10-22 without him, according to NBC Sports.

“Lane is the best tackle in the NFL, so to have him back and just shutting down a side, that’s huge,” head coach Nick Sirianni said during the playoffs. “He makes us go.”