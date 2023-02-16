The Philadelphia Eagles‘ run to Super Bowl 57 was wildly impressive, even though they didn’t end up winning the big game. One of the more impressive parts of their run was the fact that Lane Johnson managed to play through a torn adductor in the playoffs in an effort to help the Eagles win it all. And it very nearly paid off for him.

Instead, Johnson gutted it out just for second place, and finally ended up getting surgery shortly after the conclusion of the season. Johnson faces a somewhat lengthy recovery from this injury, but the good news is that it sounds like he shouldn’t miss any of the 2023 season, meaning that he will return to the field as one of Jalen Hurts key protectors as the Eagles attempt to make it back to the Super Bowl next year.

#Eagles star OT Lane Johnson underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor today from Dr. @DrWilliamMeyers at the Vincera Institute and he faces a 10-12 week recovery. Johnson impressed in the playoffs despite the injury… then posted from his hospital bed. pic.twitter.com/oTVS324zdd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

The fact that Johnson was even able to play through this injury is impressive, but even more impressive is that he still managed to play at a high level. Hurts was only sacked four times for a total of eight yards in the playoffs, and while that isn’t all due to Johnson, he held up his end of the bargain throughout the postseason.

Johnson will now spend the next few months working his way back to full health, and he has certainly earned himself some time off. But before you know it, preparations for the 2023 season will begin, and Johnson should be right there alongside his teammates. As a result, he shouldn’t be expected to miss time next season, which is fantastic news for the Eagles.