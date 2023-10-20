The Philadelphia Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson to a high ankle sprain in their Week 6 game against the New York Jets. They are not going to have to wait long to get him back in the lineup.

After being limited in Thursday's practice prior to the Eagles Sunday night home game against the Miami Dolphins, Johnson was a full participant in Friday's practice. This is a fairly shocking development because a high ankle sprain can keep players out 2 weeks or longer.

Johnson was injured in the first quarter of the Jets game. The Eagles suffered a 20-14 defeat in that game, and that's their only loss of the season. It is also the only loss in team history suffered against the Jets.

The return of Lane Johnson to the lineup should be a boost for the Philadelphia offense. When healthy, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in the league, and Johnson is clearly one of the unit's strongest members.

This is clearly an important game for the Eagles, as they want to get back in the win column and they also want to avoid building any kind of losing habit.

The matchup features two of the best teams in the league. The Dolphins suffered their only loss of the season at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, and they want to show they can compete with the best of the NFC

It also provides a matchup between former Alabama teammates and rivals at the quarterback position in Jalen Hurts and Toa Tagovailoa.

Hurts had been the most consistent of performers, but he threw 3 interceptions in the loss to the Jets. Tagovailoa is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL.