The Philadelphia Eagles have had a rough offseason—major contributors to last year’s NFC champion like CJ Gardner-Johnson, Javon Hargrave, Kyzir White, Marcus Epps Miles Sanders and Isaac Seumalo all left in free agency. Similarly, they had to rebuild their coaching staff after the Indianapolis Colts poached offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon left to take over the Arizona Cardinals. Still, Philly’s Super Bowl dream aren’t dead yet, especially since superstar right tackle Lane Johnson has agreed to a contract extension that’ll keep him in kelly green until 2026.

“My whole goal is to retire an Eagle,” Johnson said to the team’s website. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m just excited to be here, be as fortunate as I am to be with one team for as long as I have. I love this game and, more importantly, I love the people and the coaches that I’m with every day and that’s why I love the game so much.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This one year, $33.445 million extension (with $30 million of it guaranteed) will be tacked onto the end of Johnson’s current three year, $47 million contract. To wit, the $30 million represents a major increase of guaranteed money, as only $13.5 million of Johnson’s current deal is guaranteed.

With his reworked deal, Johnson is once again in line with the top of the right tackle market, which had exploded since his original contract—his new de facto four year, $80 million deal is equivalent to that of Ryan Ramczyk, Brian O’Neill and Jawaan Taylor. It’s certainly well deserved—Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack in over two years and even played all of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run with a torn muscle in his groin. Johnson is an Eagles icon and it’s good to see his loyalty to the team be rewarded.