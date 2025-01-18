The Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round, cruising to an easy 22-10 victory. Now Philadelphia will take on a Los Angeles Rams team coming off an impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings. Fortunately, Philly fans have Eagles’ legend LeSean McCoy to hype up the event.

McCoy is featured in a video previewing the upcoming scrap between the Eagles and the Rams. “I warned you, didn’t I? I said, ‘Beware these dogs!’ I said, ‘Do. Not. Approach.’ Y’all didn’t listen!” McCoy declares, via Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks on X.

“You can’t beat us! We too fast, we too strong. He can’t tackle us, he can’t catch us. You might as well leave now. Get the hell out of Philly! These dogs growling now, and the last thing you want to be, is that next meal,” McCoy notes over highlights from Philadelphia’s Wild Card win interspersed with clips of a very angry dog. Check out the Eagles’ hype video! Whoops. That’s not it. Check out the Eagles’ hype video:

Whether it’s birds of war or hunting dogs, McCoy is confident in the Eagles’ ability to take out the Rams in the Divisional round. Hurts and the offense struggled a bit in the first-round of the playoffs. But the defense showed up, intercepting Packers’ QB Jordan Love three times and holding Green Bay to just 10 points. And Saquon Barkley once again dominated on the ground, racking up 119 yards on 25 carries.

The Rams are focused on stopping the Eagles’ ground game

Sunday’s Divisional round clash will be a rematch between the Eagles and Rams as the two teams met during the regular season. In their Week 12 matchup, Barkley set a franchise record, running all over LA for 255 yards. He put up 302 total yards and two scores in a dynamic performance, leading Philadelphia to an easy 37-20 win.

Rams coach Sean McVay believes the team learned from the Week 12 drubbing. But both he and GM Les Snead know that stopping Barkley will be a massive challenge.

Barkley had a remarkable debut season in Philadelphia, leading the league in rushing yards and falling just 100 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season record. The team chose to rest Barkley in Week 18 in an effort to keep him healthy for the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl run.