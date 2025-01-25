Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has shined as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, receiving praise from former star Aaron Donald via LeSean McCoy.

McCoy appeared on a Fox Sports panel previewing Sunday's NFC Championship matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. He revealed he met up with Donald, saying the former Los Angeles Rams star had some high remarks to share about Carter.

“I had a chance to talk to Aaron Donald yesterday. One of my good friends. One of my best friends. You know what he said. He said, ‘Shady, I haven't been watching football like that in a long time.' He said, ‘that guy, Jalen Carter bro, my replacement is here,” McCoy said.

How Jalen Carter has performed this season for Eagles

They are certainly very positive remarks for the Eagles' Jalen Carter to receive from one of the best defensive players to have played in the modern era of the NFL in Aaron Donald. And he has LeSean McCoy to thank for revealing that conversation to the public.

Carter has enjoyed a strong start to his young NFL career after winning consecutive national championships in college with the Georgia Bulldogs. He worked his way through the ranks of the Eagles' rotation on defense, earning his title as a full-time starter.

The Eagles defender proved his impact to be pivotal in the Eagles having a successful 2024 campaign and a solid postseason run so far. He made 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 16 appearances throughout the regular season.

His efforts were rewarded with the first Pro Bowl selection of his career, landing on the second team. Carter continues to make his presence known in the playoffs. After two games against the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, he made seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks.

His impact on defense will be needed more than ever, especially as Philadelphia prepares their game plan on stopping the potent Washington offense led by rookie star quarterback Jayden Daniels. If the team can stop him from producing effectively via the pass and run, their chances of victory will be high.

Competing for the chance to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59, the Eagles host the Commanders at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.