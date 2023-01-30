The Philadelphia Eagles lived up to expectations on Sunday in the NFC Championship, destroying the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-7. While the Niners certainly had a chance, that quickly disappeared when Brock Purdy got hurt early on. Nevertheless, The Birds dominated and now head to the Super Bowl to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the victory, Philly legend Meek Mill, whose music was heard all over the city late Sunday, dropped a savage freestyle roasting the 49ers over the beat of “Hit Em’ Up” by Tupac.

Via Power 106:

Meek Mill sent up a quick freestyle after the Philadelphia Eagles win! 👀👌🏽🏈 How’s it sounding? pic.twitter.com/tSeKK2RIZO — Power 106 (@Power106LA) January 30, 2023

Roasted. You know Eagles fans were loving this. I’m sure Meek’s Instagram DM’s were popping off after dropping the verse.

And then, Philly supporters were also celebrating the win to the classic song “Dreams and Nightmares”:

After an #Eagles win to take them to the #SuperBowlLVII , fans celebrate on Broad Street with the Philly anthem. @MeekMillpic.twitter.com/oplkjYcZb5 — D.C. (@dcheston88) January 30, 2023

Joel Embiid, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Harper, and Meek Mill. Probably the most loved people in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles really gave their fans something to cheer about on Sunday, showcasing their dynamic offense and defense. Hurts was 15 for 25 for 121 yards and didn’t throw for a touchdown, but he did rush for a score. Most of their damage came on the ground.

While San Fran didn’t have Purdy healthy, Philly really impressed upfront and imposed their will. February 12th is going to be an absolute battle in Arizona between the two best teams in the league who both earned byes to the Divisional Round.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Meek Mill make the trip to the desert to watch his Eagles, either.