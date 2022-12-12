By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has been a brilliant season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia faced a crucial game in Week 14 against the division rival New York Giants, and Philadelphia rolled to a 48-22 victory that was led by Miles Sanders.

Nick Sirianni says Miles Sanders will get a gameball for today pic.twitter.com/syOoRq85iU — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 11, 2022

The running back scorched the Giants with 144 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also caught a pass from Jalen Hurts for 11 yards.

Sirianni lauded the running back after the game, saying that he doesn’t often give game balls, but Sanders had earned one for his performance against the Giants and for his consistency throughout the season.

“What did he get?” Sirianni said with a big smile on his face. “144 yards, yeah, he will get a game ball. Miles, you will get a game ball.”

Sanders has rushed 1,068 yards this season with 11 rushing touchdowns. He scored the first touchdown of the game for the Eagles on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, and he added another score in the 4th quarter on a 40-yard run.

The Eagles (12-1) clinched the division title with the win over the Giants, and they are well on their way to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

In addition to Miles Sanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts once again played a vital role for the Eagles. The quarterback completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Hurts also ran the ball 7 times for 77 yards.

The Eagles have won 4 games in a row since dropping a 32-21 decision to the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Philadelphia plays the Bears on the road in Week 15.