Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in Super Bowl 57, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. While Sirianni has been receiving some flack for one crucial Super Bowl play, the Eagles’ head coach has decided to clap back.

Trailing 28-27 with just over 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Sirianni decided to punt on fourth down. Chiefs’ return man Kadarius Toney received the punt and took it to the Eagles’ five-yard line. Kansas City would score just three plays later, opening the game up to 35-27.

While the Eagles were on their own 32, Sirianni was chastised for his punt decision. Philadelphia had gone for it twice on fourth down earlier in the game. But now trailing, Sirianni decided to play it safe. Still, the Eagles’ head coach backed his decision and said he wasn’t alone in his thought process during that play, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“I think you get 32 out of 32 head coaches punting right there every time,” Sirianni said. “There are no regrets.”

If the Eagles failed in their fourth down conversation, Kansas City would’ve gotten the ball in pristine field position. Sirianni couldn’t predict that Toney would return the punt back inside Philly’s five-yard line.

Still, Philly’s decision to punt will be a crucial moment as fans look back on this game. It wasn’t the sole reason the Eagles lost, but it will always be considered a massive turning point. Despite the loss, Nick Sirianni stands by his decision and thinks punting put the Eagles in a much better position to succeed.