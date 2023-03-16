Following four successful seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, running back Miles Sanders is officially set to depart in free agency. The former second-round pick is headed to the Carolina Panthers on a four-year deal. But before Sanders departs to his new team, he has taken the time to send a farewell message to the Eagles.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Miles Sanders thanked the Eagles organization.

“Since I was 7 years old, All I wanted was to play in the NFL. Philly made my dreams come true. Thank you for the unforgettable experience. Not looking forward to being a visitor at the linc, but can’t wait to see y’all again. ✌🏾” wrote Sanders.

Accompanied by a highlight reel of his time with the Eagles, Sanders acknowledged that the team helped his dreams come true.

During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Miles Sanders was the leader out of the backfield. Through 57 regular season games and 739 total carries, he recorded 3,708 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he added 124 receptions for 942 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This past season, while the Eagles earned a trip to the Super Bowl, Miles Sanders played the best football of his NFL career. He finished the campaign recording 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries.

Sanders also made his presence felt in the playoffs. Through three games, he recorded 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now headed to Carolina, Miles Sanders will be the leader out of the backfield. For a team that will likely have a rookie quarterback under center, adding a proven veteran in the backfield could be key. Miles Sanders will be just that.