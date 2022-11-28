Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles flew high on offense Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers by going low and pounding the rock to Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. The Eagles’ rushing attack was nearly unstoppable and it also helped the team eat up precious time in the clock in the fourth period in the 40-33 victory.

After the game, Sanders told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated what was going on with the Eagles, particularly in the final period when they were trying to kill as much time with the ball by picking up yards on the ground.

“I mean, you gotta give credit to the O-line. I always do. We go as they go,” Sanders told me after midnight. “When you have guys like that, that love to run the ball and play smashmouth, it just gives you a lot of confidence. So that fourth quarter, we knew we had to just run the ball. We’re very capable of running the clock out with eight minutes left, too, so being able to do that—impose your will like that—it just gives me a lot of confidence.

Hurts and Sanders took turns in punching the Packers’ run defense in the mouth. The Eagles quarterback racked up a total of 157 rushing yards on 17 carries. Sanders, on the other hand, burned rubber for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Kenneth Gainwell added 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight attempts. Overall, the Eagles produced 363 rushing yards, the most the team has had in a game so far this season.

The Eagles are built to succeed on the ground, with their rushing attack also feeding off the space made possible by the presence of field-stretchers in wide receivers DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown.

Philadelphia next faces the Tennessee Titans, whose stout defense against the run will be a great test for the Eagles. The Titans are allowing fewer than 90 rushing yards per game this season. They are also No. 1 overall with opponents scoring just 0.3 rushing touchdowns per outing. The meeting with Tennessee will also be featuring a showdown of two of the most prolific running backs in the league in Sanders and Titans hulking tailback Derrick Henry.