Dom DiSandro became a household name after his incident with Dre Greenlaw during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers. Eventually, it led to DiSandro's suspension from the games and a whopping $100,000 fine.
The Eagles' chief security officer attempted to appeal the fine. Unfortunately for him, the NFL denied it, according to Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press.
“I'm told the NFL has denied Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s appeal of a $100,000 fine for his role in a sideline scuffle with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw on Dec. 3. Previously reported DiSandro got banned from the sideline for 5 games.”
Luckily for Dom DiSandro, the Eagles covered the fine for him. Which is great for him considering he isn't paid an NFL player's salary. Regardless, it was a bit of a brutal blow for the team's longtime employee. However, DiSandro will return for the team's playoff run.
“The team has paid the fine, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. The AP previously reported the suspension on Dec. 16. DiSandro can return for the postseason.”
It's been a rough go for the Eagles in the month of December. They've been outplayed by both the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, they lost what should have been an easy win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Philadelphia isn't quite the power house they looked like in the beginning of the season.
But they have three weeks to figure out what's going wrong. The Eagles will try to get back on track with two games against the New York Giants and a Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.