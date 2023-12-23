The NFL opts to deny Eagles' staffer Dom DiSandro's appeal of the $100,000 fine he received over the Dre Greenlaw Incident.

Dom DiSandro became a household name after his incident with Dre Greenlaw during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers. Eventually, it led to DiSandro's suspension from the games and a whopping $100,000 fine.

The Eagles' chief security officer attempted to appeal the fine. Unfortunately for him, the NFL denied it, according to Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press.

“I'm told the NFL has denied Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s appeal of a $100,000 fine for his role in a sideline scuffle with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw on Dec. 3. Previously reported DiSandro got banned from the sideline for 5 games.”

Luckily for Dom DiSandro, the Eagles covered the fine for him. Which is great for him considering he isn't paid an NFL player's salary. Regardless, it was a bit of a brutal blow for the team's longtime employee. However, DiSandro will return for the team's playoff run.