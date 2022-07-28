Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni clears up rumors of brouhaha with Giants fan

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni earned the respect of Eagles fans in his first season. A story from this offseason suggested that he is ready to stand up for the team in a big way against its rivals.

According to a New York Giants fan, the Eagles coach almost fought him for wearing Giants gear. The claim was later reported to be false. Sirianni cleared up the story, telling Tim McManus of ESPN that he was just busting the fan’s chops and that there was no fight whatsoever.

“The guy made it sound like he was throwing up a serve and I yelled out, ‘Hey, the Giants suck!’ But really the guy was wearing a Giants hat and the Yankees shirt, and I felt like I had to defend our turf,” Sirianni said to ESPN. “And so I just kind of yelled out in the midst of them taking a break in their game and us taking a break in our game, ‘Who let the guy in with the Giants hat?’ … But it was all in good fun.”

Nick Sirianni giving the business to Giants fans will make him even more popular in Philadelphia, one of the most passionate fan bases in the league. Although it wasn’t the true skirmish the Giants fan claimed it was, the Eagles head coach is still showing his pride in the team.

After splitting last season’s two matchups with the Giants, the Eagles will have some extra motivation to beat them twice this season. They are looking to win the NFC East after improving with new players like A.J. Brown, Jordan Davis, Hasson Reddick and former Giants Pro Bowler James Bradberry.