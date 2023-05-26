Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With DeAndre Hopkins set to be released from the Arizona Cardinals, teams around the league will be clamoring for his services. The Philadelphia Eagles will be one of those teams. However, the Eagles have a secret weapon that sets that apart from other franchises in their quest to land Hopkins.

When asked hypothetically about quarterbacks he would like to play with, Hopkins named Jalen Hurts as one of them. Furthermore, the Eagles have over $13 million available in cap space. Of teams that made the playoffs last season, only the Cincinnati Bengals have more.

Hopkins will be meticulous in his free agent search. He was drafted by the Houston Texans and then traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Now, the wide receiver will have his choice of team to play for.

The money will certainly help Philadelphia. Hopkins might be a free agent, but he won’t necessarily come cheap. With their cap space remaining, the Eagles should be able to facilitate any deal necessary to sign Hopkins.

But moreso than the money, the Eagles also have Jalen Hurts on their side. Hurts took a major step forward as a quarterback in 2022, throwing for career-highs in yards (3,701) and touchdowns (22).

Philadelphia does already have two solid receivers in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. However, DeAndre Hopkins would give the Eagles one of the scariest receiving corps in the NFL. After just missing out on a Super Bowl title, Hopkins could be the player that helps push the Eagles over the edge.

The Eagles certainly won’t be the only suitor pursuing Hopkins. But with their cap space available and Hurts under center, Hopkins has plenty of reasons to be interested in the Eagles.