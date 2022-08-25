Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player in the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking to change his narrative.

The consensus around Hurts’ 2022 offseason with the Eagles seems to be pretty good. Most of the reports coming out say that the QB has been steadily improving over time. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s comments on Hurts’ duel with former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa hammered home this point. (via Reuben Frank)

“Jalen’s practice yesterday was the best practice he’s at as an Eagle, or at least since I’ve been here. What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and progressions that fast and getting the ball where it needed to go was unbelievable.”

Jalen Hurts showed flashes of his potential brilliance last season with the Eagles. However, more often than not, Hurts would make several miscues that is inexcusable for an NFL quarterback. He struggled with the deep ball last season, and missed open receivers more than Philly fans would want.

No one could deny, though, that Hurts works harder than anyone in the league. Already, the fruits of the Eagles QB’s labor has been paying off. He’s made big strides in his game already. It will be interesting to see if his preseason success translates into the regular season. If it does… the NFC East might just be theirs for the taking.