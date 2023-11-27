A 59-yard FG in bad weather by Jake Elliott prompted Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to call Elliott the "best kicker in the NFL."

When Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called on Jake Elliott to extend Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, no one from Philly's side should've been surprised by what happened next.

Despite rainy, windy weather conditions, Elliott nailed a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the Eagles' Week 12 game to overtime. After Elliott drilled the kick, Sirianni boasted that there is “[n]obody I'd rather have in the NFL more than Jake Elliott. To me, he's the best kicker in the NFL. He's so clutch,” Sirianni gushed, per PHLY's Zach Berman.

And Sirianni's assessment was hardly done in hindsight. On Saturday, the coach showed the Eagles Elliott's game-winning 54-yard field goal against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. He told his team it would need a “clutch” performance from Elliott against Buffalo.

Elliott delivered.

Eagles escape with another victory

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles got the ball back following a Josh Allen TD pass with 1:52 left in the game, trailing by three points. Hurts marched the offense from its own 25-yard line to the Bills' 34-yard line.

But two false start penalties on center Jason Kelce helped back up the drive. Following an incomplete pass on third-and-17, Sirianni sent out Elliott to extend the game.

Elliott obliged, and after the Bills opened the extra period with a Tyler Bass field goal to take the lead, the Eagles got back to work.

Hurts engineered a nine-play drive that covered 75 yards in just over three minutes. The drive, and game, ended with a 12-yard TD run by Hurts.

With the win, the Eagles improved to an NFL-best 10-1. No one can deny the role Jake Elliott has played in that success.