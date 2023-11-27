Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shared his true feelings after their comeback win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

“Jalen Hurts: ‘We find a way to win…another gutsy win for us.' Said he still has a lot to clean up. #Eagles,” Frank tweeted on Sunday.

Hurts scored the winning touchdown in overtime against Buffalo in Week 12. However, it was just one aspect of his clutch performance in the second half.

Eagles fans booed their team off Lincoln Financial Field after they trailed the Bills, 17-7. Philly trailed Buffalo 24-14 entering the fourth quarter. All of a sudden, Jalen Hurts carried the Eagles on his shoulders.

Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for a 15-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles quarterback somehow found Olamide Zaccheus in the end zone just two-and-a-half minutes later.

Hurts threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Zaccheus in double coverage. Philly took a four-point lead after the PAT.

However, Bills wideout Gabe Davis hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen after the two-minute warning. Fortunately, the Eagles forced overtime after Jake Elliott converted on a clutch 59-yard field goal attempt.

Jalen Hurts' clutch OT performance against the Bills

That ultimately set the stage for Jalen Hurts' heroics in overtime. He scampered for a 12-yard touchdown with 2:37 left in the extra session for the win – the Eagles' 10th in 11 games.

Not only did the Eagles maintain the NFL's best record, but Jalen Hurts also solidified his NFL MVP candidacy. He finished the game with 265 all-purpose yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Despite Hurts' incredible performance, he felt the Eagles still have plenty of kinks to iron out. Let's see how Philly responds when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.