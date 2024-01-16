As if things weren't already bad enough for him, Nick Sirianni had popcorn thrown at him by an angry Eagles fans after their loss to the Buccaneers.

The Philadelphia Eagles stunning collapse in the 2023 season came to a conclusion on Monday night when they suffered a 32-9 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's safe to say that nothing went right for Nick Sirianni and company in this one. Things were already bad for Sirianni, but they managed to get even worse as he was heading off the field after the game.

Given how the Eagles went from being a surefire Super Bowl contender to getting eliminated in embarrassing fashion by Tampa Bay, it's safe to say that Sirianni isn't exactly a popular figure in Philadelphia right now. One Philly fan took out his anger in unique fashion, though, as he threw popcorn out of a bucket at Sirianni as he walked off the field.

An Eagles fan threw a bucket of popcorn at Nick Sirianni as he left the field 😬 (h/t jt.the.gingy/TT) pic.twitter.com/5wzUZlWcp6 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 16, 2024

Eagles fans are known to be very passionate about their favorite team, but sometimes that passion gets put to use in negative ways, and that is evident here. While this fan actually misses Sirianni for the most part on this throw, there's no reason to try to douse him in popcorn just because Philadelphia lost. Sirianni is still a human too, which is something fans forget when they do things like this.

Chances are Sirianni and the Eagles will try to forget about this night, including this strange incident, as soon as possible, but they now are entering an offseason that could be full of changes. Jason Kelce has already confirmed he will be retiring, and Nick Sirianni could end up getting fired as a result of Philly's collapse. Hopefully, things will manage to be better for this team in 2024 after they completely fell apart down the stretch in 2023.