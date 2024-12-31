While there are a lot of ways to describe Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, passion is undoubtedly one of them.

One of the winningest coaches in the NFL since he entered the league, Sirianni wears his heart on his sleeve, even when some fans want him to chill the heck out. And for the most part, his players have bought into that ethos.

But which player reminds Sirianni the most of himself? Well, after Philadelphia's big win over the Dallas Cowboys, Sirianni touched on just that, revealing that CJ Gardner-Johnson's passion reminds him of his own.

“Yeah, you saw the game today. I thought he responded awesome. We talk a lot about dog mentality, and what dog mentality is, is learning from your past mistakes, but putting them in the past and being able to focus completely on where you're at right now. That won't only serve him well in football, but it will also serve him well in life to be able to do that through the ups and downs of life. I was just really proud of him and how he responded today, how he played today. I actually saw him breaking up a couple things out there today of some interactions between players. He's a special dude,” Sirianni told reporters.

“My two years with Chauncey, I just think he's special. I think he's a special guy that loves this game of football, loves his teammates, loves the people in the building. I saw him giving presents to the entire cafeteria staff this week. This guy is a special guy. You can ask him what he got them. I don't want to give that. They can talk about that if they want to. But going in there and doing that and taking care of — it truly comes down to everybody in this sport, everybody in the building — players, coaches, front office, people in the cafeteria, the equipment staff, the video department, the training staff, the strength and conditioning staff, [Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer/Gameday Coaching Operations] Dom [DiSandro]. It takes everybody. A lot of credit to [Chairman/CEO] Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie and [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] and everybody they have in place and all the resources they have in place, and you're able to do some things like this when you have that.”

Now, much like Sirianni, Gardner-Johnson's passion can get the best of him, as he was ejected in Week 16 for picking up two personal fouls. Still, when CJGJ uses that fire and passion in productive ways, it can lead to great things, like his early pick-six against Dallas. While fans may have to live with the occasional bit of awkwardness, in the end, Philadelphia is better off with the duo than without them.