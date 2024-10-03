After sitting through four incredibly stressful games to start the 2024 NFL season, it's clear the Eagles' players aren't the only ones who need a rest but instead the Philadelphia fans too, as this last month has been a mess of emotions.

Fortunately, just because the Eagles won't be playing doesn't mean the team can't use the time to get better, as, in his message to the media before taking the rest of the week off, Sirianni delivered a powerful message about what Philadelphia's coaching staff plan to focus on during their time away from the field.

“That's on both sides of coaching and playing,” Sirianni declared via Eagles.com. “But we're in this thing together, and it takes everybody. So the answer on – it's never going to be 100 percent here and 100% there, because that's just not the way this game is played. That's why it is the greatest team game, and I'll stand on that it's the greatest team game whether it's a win or a loss. But that's how you continue to come together through the tough times, through the good times, to become a team.”

Interesting stuff, right? But wait, it gets even better, as Sirianni had even more to say about his team's identity moving forward, which hasn't exactly been strong through the first month of the season.

Nick Sirianni wants his Eagles to be resilient in the face of mistakes

While much of the season so far has been defined by mistakes, miscues, and otherwise self-inflicted blows, Sirianni doesn't want his team to get bogged down by the weight of any one play. No, he wants the Eagles to be resilient, as no football game has ever been won or lost with one single play, but instead, a series of them stacked on top of each other.

“I know one thing that we can say our identity is as a football team that we talk a ton about is our team, our accountability, our detail, and our toughness that we're constantly trying to work on and become better at that at all times,” Sirianni said. “You win on a collection of plays, not just one play. And I think that's something that – we've got to put our head down and just grind to make sure we're fixing all the mistakes, because you never know when that play is going to be. You never know when that turnover is going to be.”

To Sirianni's credit, the Eagles really had stuck it out through thick and thin so far this season, as even in Week 4, when they went down to a near-insurmountable deficit before halftime, the team continues to fight deep into the fourth, even if a comeback win was borderline impossible. As long as the Eagles keep fighting together instead of with each other, it will go a long way in getting where they want to be by the end of the season.