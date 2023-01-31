When it comes to capturing a mood on one of America’s landmarks, not too many are better at doing so than New York City’s Empire State Building. On this particular occasion, the operators for the building dropped the ball, and NYC mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it.

Imagine the surprise when the Empire State Building was decked out in the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s right, the hated rival of the New York Giants had their team colors displayed on arguably the Big Apple’s most iconic skyscraper.

According to The Spun, Eric Adams says this is a mistake that shouldn’t have happened.

“Unfortunately, someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building,” Adams said. “That (New York Giants) blue should have been there.”

We can be sure the residents of the nation’s largest city are feeling the same way. To say this display adds insult to injury is putting it lightly. On the way to the Super Bowl, the Eagles defeated the Giants three time this season, including a 38-7 beat down in the NFC Divisional Round to end New York’s season. Now, after Philly beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, residents of NYC were subjected to see Eagles green on one of their famous buildings?

One could understand why the mayor, and the millions of citizens living in the city, were livid seeing this. As bad as this is, NYC should remember it could always be worse. At least they weren’t listening to “Fly, Eagles, Fly” while walking on the city streets.