Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers from 49ers to bolster loaded offense

Trey Sermon was let go by the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday and it only took him a day to find a new home. The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed the running back off waivers to bolster their offense.

Via Adam Schefter:

Eagles claimed former 49ers’ RB Trey Sermon on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

The Eagles already have a pretty solid RB room, but starter Miles Sanders is still dealing with a hamstring injury. His status is unclear for Week 1 at this point. It appears Philly had their eye on Sermon though as another backfield option. Schefter noted the two teams actually discussed a trade for him last week:

Eagles and 49ers discussed a trade for Trey Sermon last week; instead the Eagles claim Sermon on waivers today. https://t.co/u4QxYIMsIc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

The second-year running back played in nine games in 2021, rushing for a total of 167 yards. He also started two contests. The Eagles also have Kenneth Gainwell as their No. 2 option behind Sanders and he’s coming off a decent campaign. Boston Scott got his fair share of touches, too.

With three guys likely ahead of him on the depth chart, Sermon’s path to finding minutes may not be easy. But if he can make an impact with the opportunities given, perhaps Eagles HC Nick Sirianni could use him more.

Philadelphia is one of the most intriguing teams in the league heading into the 2022 campaign. Their offense in particular is full of talent, with AJ Brown joining forces with the organization in a trade with the Titans in the offseason, giving Jalen Hurts a one-two punch of DeVonta Smith and Brown out wide. They also just traded for a very good safety in CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles being their season on September 11th against the Detroit Lions.