The Philadelphia Eagles have Super Bowl expectations for the 2024 campaign, and they are hoping to get back to the top of the mountain for the first time since 2017. Of course, fans still haven't gotten over that crazy playoff run that was inspired by a legendary stretch from veteran quarterback Nick Foles. On Thursday morning, Foles made a big announcement about his future in the NFL.

While Foles spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts, he is most well-known for his time with the Eagles, particularly his second stint with them. After not playing at all in 2023 and remaining a free agent heading into the 2024 campaign, Foles opted to call it a career in an emotional announcement he posted on social media.

Nick Foles won't be forgotten by Eagles fans for a long time

Foles didn't have a consistently great career, but his highs were quite high. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in his second season in 2013, and while he never really was a starter for a full season, it didn't matter. Foles was long considered one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league, and he proved as much during the 2017 season.

After Carson Wentz tore his ACL late in the regular season, Foles was tasked with replacing him, and pretty much everyone believed that their Super Bowl hopes were shot. Instead, Foles led the Eagles all the way to their first ever Super Bowl victory, earning Super Bowl MVP in one of the most exciting championship games in NFL history.

Foles immediately became a legend in Philadelphia, but somehow, he wasn't able to convert this into a full-time starting gig. He remained Wentz's backup for one more season before spending time with the Jaguars, Bears, and Colts to close out his career. While he started from time to time, he was never able to replicate his form from this incredible playoff run.

His career may not have panned out the way he was expecting it to, but Foles is a legend in Philadelphia to this day, and that's not going to change anytime soon. Winning a Super Bowl is incredibly hard, and Foles played a huge role in helping bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philly. As a result, it's safe to say he had a career worth being very proud of.