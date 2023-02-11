With kickoff to Super Bowl LVII 24 hours away, the Philadelphia Eagles have made three roster moves that could have an impact on their title game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles have activated P Arryn Siposs from Injured Reserve and elevated S Anthony Harris and WR Greg Ward from the practice squad. The addition of Siposs means the Eagles have their regular punter back in the lineup.

Brett Kern had punted while Siposs was out with an ankle injury, suffered in a late-season game against the Giants. Siposs and the Eagles had been backed up to their own 1 yard line, and the punter tried to get the kick off quickly but the Giants blocked it. Siposs was alert and picked it up, and he was able to run out of the end zone, but when he was tackled he suffered an ankle injury.

The Eagles were not sure that Siposs would be able to return for the Super Bowl, but activating him the day before the game indicates that he is ready to go.

Siposs is an Australian import and he is a boom-or-bust type of performer. He is capable a booming a punt with spectacular height and distance, but he is also known for shanking punts as well.

Arryn Siposs has averaged 45.6 yards on 44 punts this season with a long of 59 yards. He also nailed 16 punts inside the 20 yard line. The punt block against the Giants is the only one he has suffered in his career.

Harris and Ward have not seen any action for the Eagles to this point in the season