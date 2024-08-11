The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener on Friday night, and while their starters didn't play, there was still a lot to take in from this game. Apparently, there was enough in this game for the Eagles to quickly make a pair of roster moves on Sunday morning.

As training camp and preseason action moves forward, teams across the league are constantly tinkering their rosters in an effort to find the perfect blend of players. That led to Philly going out and signing former Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns, with linebacker Shaq Quarterman getting released in a corresponding move.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Eagles signed former Broncos S Caden Sterns and released LB Shaq Quarterman.”

Eagles taking a flier on Caden Sterns

After an encouraging rookie campaign with the Broncos in 2021, Sterns only ended up suiting up in six total games over the past two seasons. He got cut by Denver on August 5th before latching on with the Carolina Panthers on August 6th, only to get released by them two days later due to a failed physical.

There aren't going to be any sort of expectations for Sterns, but he will have a shot to prove himself with the Eagles, assuming he can pass his next physical. Going out the door was Quarterman, who had largely been a special teams guy over the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Sterns can get back on track, he's likely a more valuable player for the Eagles to have at their disposal.

This move certainly isn't going to change the course of the Eagles upcoming campaign, but Sterns has flashed his potential often when he's been on the field early on in his career. Now, the key is going to be staying on the field for him. Assuming he can do that, he could end up emerging in Philadelphia's secondary at some point this season.