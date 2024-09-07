The Philadelphia Eagles were vocal about traveling to Brazil for their Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, with Darius Slay in particular saying he didn't want to go to Sao Paulo for the season opener, while DeVonta Smith refused to comment. While Slay has since apologized, the fans in Brazil weren't so forgiving.

When coming out of the tunnel on Friday night, the Eagles were showered with boos. Via Jack Settleman:

Safe to say the Sao Paulo faithful will be cheering on the Packers. This is what Slay initially said before the trip to South America:

“Week 1 I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait,” Slay said. “But man, I do not want to go to Brazil, you want to know why? I'm here to tell you why. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can't do too much going on because the crime rate is crazy… and like we out the country. So the first thing people think is some terror can possibly happen. I told my family do not come down there because I'm not going to be nowhere to be found. I'm going to be in the hotel room chillin'.”

AJ Brown also claimed he wouldn't be leaving his hotel:

“We had a meeting [on Aug. 28], and there were a whole bunch of ‘Don't Do's,'” Brown said via CBS Sports. “So I'm just trying to go down there and win a football game, and come back home … But after hearing all this stuff, I'm probably going to be in my room.”

Slay took to X earlier this week and apologized for his remarks:

“I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn't my intention,” Slay wrote on X. “I'm Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i've heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can't wait!!!! #FlyEaglesFly.”

While there is a lot of crime in Sao Paulo, the Eagles are there for one reason and one reason only: To win a football game. It doesn't matter if the fans are on their side or not.