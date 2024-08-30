The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to get back to their winning ways after a disappointing ending to the 2023 season. Philadelphia will open the regular season with an international game in Brazil against Green Bay. Veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown dropped some interesting information ahead of the team's trip to South America.

“We had a meeting yesterday, bunch of Don't Do's. I'm just trying to go down there, win a football game and come back home,” Brown said in an interview on Thursday.

“It should not be hard to do, you know we're professional,” Brown continued. “This isn't my first game, but it is my first game out of the country.”

When asked to elaborate on some of the Don't Do's, Brown gave a detailed answer.

“We’re not down there to see the city, this is not a vacation,” Brown said. “Honestly even things we would normally do here. Even as simple as just walking down the street with your phone in your hand… kinda crazy”

In some ways, it is good to view this game as a work trip and not a vacation. Philly wants to start the regular season off on a high note, so focusing on taking care of business should serve them well.

The Eagles take on the Packers on Friday September 6th at 8:15PM ET.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts describes how Jason Kelce's leadership ‘halted' his development

There is no doubt that Jalen Hurts has exceeded expectations in the NFL. The former second-round pick has emerged as Philly's franchise QB. In fact, Hurts earned a massive contract extension last offseason.

However, Hurts is willing to admit that having veteran center Jason Kelce around stunted his development in some areas.

“I think in the end when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in years past, it's just different autonomy in different places,” Hurts said in an interview with Audacy's 94WIP. “We had a great player in Jason Kelce who took on a lot of responsibility, and as a result of that I was told not to worry about a lot of things. And so my eagerness to learn over the years kind of was halted because of who we had, but now times are different and I'm excited for that journey and this opportunity.”

Hurts now has the opportunity to take over some of Kelce's old responsibilities. He is ready for the challenge.

“It’s been a role that I've been waiting on,” Hurts said. “I know we've had a well-respected, Hall of Fame guy who's been doing that, and now we [have] the opportunity to do that. It's something I've been wanting, and I think that's how it's supposed to be.”

Things will certainly be different for the Eagles on the offensive line in 2024. Hurts and the rest of the offense will have to adjust accordingly.

“I think it’s a different approach in some areas, in some facets,” Hurts continued, discussing the upcoming season. “Cam Jurgens has really done a really good job in just taking that role on and taking on the responsibilities of what comes with leading that group. I think in the end when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in years past, it’s just different autonomy in different places.”

Eagles fans only have to wait one week to see how the team's new-look offense functions.