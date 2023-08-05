After offensive lineman Josh Sills was found to be not guilty of the rape and kidnapping chargers thrown against him, the Philadelphia Eagles have now allowed him to return to the active roster and join the team's activities.

To recall, after Sills was indicted on the rape and kidnapping charges before the Super Bowl LVII last February, he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. It prevented him from participating in practices and games, and he was also not allowed to travel with the team until his legal situation gets sorted out.

Now that he was found not guilty, though, the Eagles confirmed he has been removed from the exempt list and is now allowed to rejoin the Philadelphia franchise.

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty. The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the Commissioner's Exempt List and he will return to the team's active roster,” the Eagles said in a statement shared on social media.

For those not in the know, the allegations against Josh Sills stemmed from an incident that happened at Ohio's Guernsey County in 2019. According to reports about the issue, Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.”

Sills' trial lasted for five days, with the jury deliberating on Friday for three hours before making the verdict, via ESPN. The NFL also released a statement about Sills' status following the decision.

“We have notified the Eagles that Sills has been removed from the commissioner's exempt list and is eligible to join the club. His status will be included in tomorrow's league's personnel notice,” the league noted.

Now that the legal issue has been resolved, hopes are high that Sills can start anew with the Eagles and help the team in their bid to return to the Super Bowl once again.