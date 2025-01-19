The Philadelphia Eagles are locked in a tight battle with the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round on Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. As the two teams go at it in the snow, both teams are losing some key players as they try to keep their season alive. As it stands, the Eagles lead 16-13 in the third quarter.

The Eagles lost one of their best defenders during the game. Star rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury while tackling Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and will not return to the game, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Mitchell has been one of the Eagles' best players this season, even in his first year in the pros. Without him in the game, the Eagles have turned to Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo as the outside cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

On the other side, the Rams lost one of their top rookies in pass rusher Braden Fiske, so it has become a bit of a war of attrition in Philadelphia.

Mitchell has been not only one of the top rookies in the NFL this season, but he has been unquestionably one of the best cornerbacks in football. The Eagles have left Mitchell alone against multiple top wide receivers this season, and that has freed up the rest of their defense to fly around and develop into one of the top units on that side of the ball in the entire NFL.

Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have formed one of the top rookie duos in the league in the Eagles' secondary since the latter got healthy earlier in the season. Slay isn't quite what he used to be in his prime, but he is still a quality cornerback that gave the Eagles a great duo on the outside when Mitchell is out on the field.

Instead, the Rams now have a place to attack on the field in Rodgers or Ringo, neither of whom have played a ton over the course of the season. Rodgers has been targeted frequently every time that he has had to come in and play this season, and the Rams should be looking to do that in this one.