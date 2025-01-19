The Los Angeles Rams are without Braden Fiske for the rest of their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Fiske is out due to a knee injury, per ESPN. Fiske was forced to leave the NFC Divisional Round contest during play.

That's rough news for Rams fans. Fiske has had an amazing rookie season. He and fellow rookie Jared Verse became the first rookie duo in franchise history to each record a sack in the same postseason game, per the team's social media.

The last time that happened was back in 2018, when the Chargers had Justin Jones and Uchenna Nwosu accomplish that feat in a Wild Card game against Baltimore.

The Rams and Eagles are playing at time of writing. The winner of the game goes on to play the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game. Washington upset the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

Braden Fiske has played with heart in his rookie season for the Rams

Fiske has made his mark for the Rams, in his first NFL season. The defensive end has posted 8.5 sacks this season, playing alongside Verse in the Rams defense. He also has 20 solo tackles.

His greatest game of the season came against the Seattle Seahawks in November. In an overtime victory, Fiske recorded two sacks for the Rams, while also posting four tackles. The defensive end also has two forced fumbles on the year.

Fiske was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, after playing for Florida State in college. He's been a pleasant surprise for the Rams this season, who have had more than their fair share of success with rookies.

The Rams are already playing with a lot of emotions on Sunday. The city of Los Angeles is burning due to wildfires and the Rams are carrying the hopes of L.A. residents who want to see the team reach the Super Bowl. It's uncertain at time of writing if Fiske would be able to play in the NFC Championship, should L.A. knock off Philadelphia.

The Rams must win to survive in the NFC Playoffs Sunday. Los Angeles is already dealing with some frustrating injury news on the defensive line, as tackle Larrell Murchison has been out with an injured foot. Murchison's injury was one of the reasons why Fiske was able to get a lot of snaps this year.

Tyler Davis is expected to get the bulk of snaps with Fiske out.