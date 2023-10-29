Somehow, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman keeps getting away with highway robbery. Whether it's defensive tackle Jalen Carter falling to Roseman at No. 9 in the NFL draft or swiping cornerback James Bradberry after he was released, Roseman always manages to snag top players across the league.

Among the many great transactions over Roseman's 13+ years as the Eagles general manager, the trade for former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown stands as one of his best accomplishments

During the 2022 NFL Draft, Roseman traded 2022 first and third-round picks to the Titans in exchange for Brown. With those picks, the Titans drafted wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Tennessee traded Brown in large part because he was coming into a contract year and they could not come to terms with a new deal. After the trade to the Eagles, Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly.

Now that it's been a year-and-a-half since the shocking blockbuster trade took place, let's evaluate and re-grade the trade.

Philadelphia Eagles: A

Acquiring Brown has gone incredibly well for the Eagles. In his first season in Philadelphia, Brown recorded career- highs in both receptions and yards as he caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned second team All-Pro and his second career Pro Bowl nod before helping Philly advance to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. It's also no coincidence that quarterback Jalen Hurts developed into an MVP candidate when Brown came to town.

What's more absurd is Brown is on pace for an even better season in 2023. After a slow first couple of games, Brown has had a streak of five consecutive 125+ yard receiving games. It's not even halfway through the season and he already has 52 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns.

Given the level of production and playmaking ability Brown has brought to the Eagles in such a short period of time, he was absolutely worth what little Philadelphia gave up for him. Instead of drafting a prospect whose future is unknown, the Eagles gave up their pick and an extra third-rounder for a player they already knew was a really good wide receiver. Even better, Brown has gone on to have his two best and healthiest seasons since joining Philadelphia.

This trade is an easy “A” for Roseman and the Eagles with the potential to become an A+. The trade can earn the A+ if Brown helps the Eagles win a Super Bowl or if he becomes a Hall of Famer while spending a large portion of his career with the Eagles. This trade is already great, but to be considered perfect, Brown needs either a gold jacket or Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia.

Tennessee Titans: D

Trading away A.J. Brown has backfired for the Titans. From the start, the trade was simply a questionable decision. So much so that Mike Vrabel was visibly flustered after it was announced. Then it became a major reason general manager Jon Robinson got fired less than a year after shipping Brown to the Eagles.

So how did such a blunder go down?

As noted above, a large part of the trade was the Titans and Brown couldn't agree on a contract. But that doesn't excuse the trade. Why couldn't the Titans accommodate and pay Brown? Unlike many other teams, none of Tennessee's players are the highest-paid at their position. And quarterback Ryan Tannehill, playing the most expensive position, isn't making nearly what many other quarterbacks are. If John Lynch and the 49ers of Howie Roseman and the Eagles can figure out how to pay so many of their stars, why couldn't the Titans pay one? Especially for a young player entering the prime of his career.

After the trade, the Titans missed the playoffs in 2022 for the first year since drafting Brown in 2019. While the Eagles lead the NFC for a second straight season, the Titans are 2-4. Most notably, the pass offense has ranked 3rd-last in the NFL since trading Brown away.

This trade doesn't get a worse grade because Treylon Burks and Jeremy Ruckert have potential. Both Burks and Ruckert are still young and could emerge into good players down the road. It's unfair to judge Burks too much as he's dealt with injuries and subpar quarterback play. This grade could go up for the Titans if Burks and/or Ruckert turn into great players. However, it will never get a high grade because at best, a good Burks/Ruckert would cancel out the loss of Brown, not improve what he has done since leaving for Philly.

Overall, Howie Roseman wins another huge trade steal while the Titans agonize over giving up one of the NFL's best receivers.