The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. Saquon Barkley lifted the Eagles to victory in the Divisional Round with over 200 rushing yards. He ripped off a long touchdown that put the game barely out of reach late in the game. After a historic season and two great playoff games, Barkley is ready for the next challenge according to his most recent social media post.

Expand Tweet

Barkley posted four pictures from the snow-filled game against the Rams with the caption “Keep Going.” Those two words show that Barkley is ready for their division rivals to roll into town. While they have only won two of the four games they need to win, things are looking up for the running back.

Barkley became the ninth player and first Eagle to run for 2,000 yards in the regular season. While he did not get the chance to break Eric Dickerson's record, he still joined the MVP conversation despite not being a quarterback. He proved his case in the first two playoff games with 324 rushing yards.

The Eagles need Barkley to dominate to secure a victory considering Jalen Hurts' injury concerns and poor play. Can he do it against the Commanders?

The Eagles need Saquon Barkley to beat the Commanders

In the two regular-season games against the Commanders, Barkley ran for 296 yards and added 52 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He dominated those games but it did not lead to two victories. The Eagles lost 36-33 in a wild Week 16 affair that saw Hurts leave with a concussion and Kenny Pickett play most of the game.

While Hurts did finish the game against the Rams, he was seen limping after the game. He went down with a knee injury and hobbled off the field but did not miss a play. The Eagles did not use their patented Tush Push on the goal line later in the game, leading to a lot of speculation.

If Hurts is injured in any way, Barkley will be leaned on even more in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles' offense runs through their back and he must carry them to victory. But the Commanders should do everything in their power to stop him and make Hurts throw the ball. They have struggled through the air in both playoff games and that should be Washington's path to victory.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders at 3 p.m. next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.