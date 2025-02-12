The Philadelphia Eagles have made the ‘tush push' or ‘brotherly shove' notorious over the last few years, and after their Super Bowl 59 victory, the game's MVP Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley elaborated on the play on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Hurts said that the Eagles have a different name for it than everyone else does, and that he will not make that public.

“You know, I'm not gonna say what I call it, but everybody came up with their own name for it, you know, the brotherly shove, the tush push, all these different things,” Jalen Hurts said. “It's not that.”

Barkley, who came over to the Eagles from the New York Giants this season, said he knew it as the ‘tush push' before joining the team as well, and that he was surprised to learn of the actual name.

“I was shocked too,” Saquon Barkley said. “Because when I got there, I knew it as the tush push. I didn't know if that's what it'd be called, but I thought it was called that, and it's not called the tush push, actually.”

When describing his role in the play, Barkley made Fallon and the whole crowd laugh.

“I think I have the easiest job, to be honest,” Barkley said. “I think I'm the one who pushes the tush.”

Barkley likely was robbed of some goal-line touches and touchdowns, but he was still a huge part of the Eagles' success this season. Putting a running back the caliber of Barkley behind an elite offensive line like the Eagles have was a recipe for a lethal run game.

The Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in nearly every game this season, and the ‘tush push' being almost an automatic first down on short downs and distances is arguably the play that epitomizes the physical advantage they had up front more than anything.