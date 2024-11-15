As the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in an exciting Thursday Night Football game, 26-18, one aspect of the impressive victory was the performance of star running back Saquon Barkley. While Eagles fans were trolling the former team of Barkley in the New York Giants for having the talented star now, head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about the player's outing and brought it back to reality.

There is no doubt that fantasy football fans of Barkley were ecstatic as he rushed for 146 yards on 26 carries to go along with two touchdowns while also adding two catches for 53 yards through the air. Sirianni would say after the game that while he was great, one can not forget about the offensive line that opened up holes for the running back, according to NFL.com.

“Obviously, Saquon's gonna get all the credit for that, but you can't be great without the greatness of others,” Sirianni said. “Saquon was great tonight, but that offensive line was really good.”

Eagles fans were going ballistic watching Barkley put up a dynamite performance as he scored the two touchdowns that put the game away from the NFC East rivals in the Commanders.

Eagles' Saquon Barkley on how much he loves playing for his team

While the team around the Penn State product is impressive, especially on offense, he also touted the culture within the organization and even the city itself as he told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo after the game that he loves where he currently is, and the fans reciprocate it.

“I love it here,” Barkley said. “The city's great. Culture here is amazing. But most importantly we got the win. There's a lot of stuff we can clean up. I can be better at a lot, too, but at the end of the day, NFC East divisional rival opponent, come in here on Thursday night and get a win, it's big time.”

The fans would even chant “Thank you, Giants” during a postgame interview involving Barkley after his electric performance. Barkley would even say after the contest that despite the recent success for the team, they have stuff to “clean up,” especially how on Thursday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliot missed two field goals and an extra-point try, which is unlike the 29-year-old.

“It's huge to get this one, keep the streak going,” Barkley said to Garafolo. “We're in a good routine right now. And like I said, against an NFC East division rival is always big. We know we're gonna see these guys again. We've still got a lot to clean up and have a little short bye week and get ready for next week.”

At any rate, the Eagles are now 8-2, which puts them at the top of the NFC East after a huge win over the Commanders. They are on a six-game winning streak as they face the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday night.