The Philadelphia Eagles are now one game away from the Super Bowl. Philadelphia got a huge win against Los Angeles on Sunday, narrowly defeating the Rams 28-22 in the Divisional Round. The Eagles won the game, which featured plenty of snow and wind, thanks in large part to a great game by Saquon Barkley.

Barkley knew that he needed to prepare for the snowy conditions from Sunday's game. Apparently he knew just who to contact to make that happen.

Barkley contacted both former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy and former Rams running back Marshall Faulk before playing the Rams.

McCoy is the perfect person to ask. He famously rushed for over 200 yards against the Lions back in 2013 during an incredibly snowy game. Barkley asked him for advice in running in the elements.

“Run on your toes,” McCoy told him. He also recommended consulting the team's equipment manager so Barkley could have the best type of cleat for cutting in the snow.

Barkley asked Faulk how to prepare for a team that is focused on stopping him specifically.

“Don't predetermine plays. Trust your reads and allow your eyes and your feet to be connected. Be patient,” Faulk said, according to Barkley.

Barkley followed that advice and it paid off well for him. He rumbled for 26 carries, 205 yards, and two touchdowns. He was unstoppable.

Faulk texted Barkley after the game to congratulate him.

“Patience and trust,” Faulk wrote. “Great job.”

Saquon Barkley drops strong reaction NFL playoff run with Eagles

The Eagles and Saquon Barkley are both getting exactly what they wanted from the 2024 season.

Philadelphia signed Barkley to a huge contract during free agency. The marriage is working out well for both parties, as the Eagles are one step away from a Super Bowl berth.

Barkley dropped a bold statement about this year's playoff run in Philadelphia after Sunday's win. He expressed gratitude for joining the Eagles during the offseason.

“This is what you dream about. This is why I came to Philly — to be part of games like this,” Barkley said.

Barkley had an incredible regular season. He rushed 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdown. If Barkley had not sat in Week 18, there's a good chance he could have broken the NFL's single-season rushing record.

Now the Eagles will attempt to ride Barkley all the way to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Next up for the Eagles is the NFC Championship game against their division rival Commanders.