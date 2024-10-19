After an early exit from the playoffs in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles looked to improve their offense during the offseason. The Eagles signed veteran running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract. The big payday has worked out well for the team as Barkley is off to a strong start. However, some of that cash is going straight to the NFL’s coffers.

The league has levied a $45,020 fine on Barkley for unnecessary roughness according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. The RB lowered his head and made contact with his helmet during Philadelphia's Week 6 clash with the Cleveland Browns.

With the Eagles backed up to their own 11-yard line, Barkley took a handoff on first and 10. He bounced off a defender at the line of scrimmage before lowering his helmet on a would-be tackler, picking up about eight yards on the play.

Expand Tweet

The NFL is cracking down on offensive players initiating contact with their helmets this season, regardless of whether the play in question draws a penalty during the game.

The league has issued $45,020 unnecessary roughness fines to Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, and Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet for very similar plays. Meanwhile, the NFL is also handing out fines for gun-themed celebrations at an unprecedented rate.

The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley is latest RB fined for unnecessary roughness

Although Philadelphia is off to a middling 3-2 start in 2024, Barkley has exceeded the Eagles’ expectations so far this season. Philly is coming off a Week 6 win over the Browns following a bye in Week 5 that allowed receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to recover from injury.

In five games this season, Barkley has carried the ball 91 times for 482 yards and four touchdowns. The seventh-year RB is averaging 96.4 rushing yards per game, good for third best in the NFL. He’s added 14 receptions for 92 yards and an additional score through the air.

The Eagles will take on the New York Giants in Week 7. Barkley will return to New York for the first time since joining the Giants’ NFC East rivals. While New York didn’t like how the Pro Bowl back left the team, claiming he worked out a contract with the Eagles prior to the start of free agency, Barkley isn’t expecting a hostile greeting from Giants fans.

The Eagles are currently in second place in the division behind the surprising Washington Commanders. New York is looking to improve to 3-4 with a big win at home over Philadelphia.