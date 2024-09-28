The NFL is fining Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs $45,020 for his actions in the Packers' 30-14 victory against the Tennesse Titans in Week 3. While the news of starting quarterback Jordan Love's return in Week 4 got the weekend started on a positive note, Jacobs was slapped with a fine by the NFL for a play in which he wasn't penalized during Sunday's win, per NFL Network's Tom Pellissero.

“The NFL fined Packers RB Josh Jacobs a whopping $45,020 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet last week,” Pellissero reported. “No flag was thrown.”

Expand Tweet

Jacobs rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries against the Titans. He joined running back Emanuel Wilson, who finished with 50 rushing yards on 12 carries, and quarterback Malik Willis in leading Green Bay with the most rushing yards against Tennesse. With the win, after beating the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 in Week 2, the Packers improved to 2-1 in the NFL season.

Jordan Love returns for the Packers in Week 4

After suffering a knee injury in a 34-29 season-opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Love will return to his starting quarterback role in the Packers' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. After weeks of rehabbing leading into Sunday, Love's encouraging update hinted at a Week 4 return.

Love was diagnosed with a torn MCL sprain and was initially scheduled to miss three to six weeks, but his participation in practice this week is an encouraging development. Love feels good about what he and the Packers are building ahead of facing the 3-0 Vikings, per Packers.com's Mike Spofford.

“We’re building it up for sure,” Love said. “I’m trying to push it, and I’ve been trying to get back as fast as I can no matter who the opponent was.”

After their only regular season loss, the Packers won back-to-back outings, as Malik Willis filled in nicely for Love, going 13-of-19 for 202 yards and a team-best 73 rushing yards and one touchdown. And he went 12-of-14 for 122 yards, one touchdown, and 41 rushing yards the week before in a 16-10 win against the Colts.

Still, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur knows facing the 3-0 Vikings will be a tough challenge for his team.

“They give you a lot of different looks, and much like we talk about the illusion of complexity where we like to give looks that are difficult on the defense, but simple for us, I feel like that's what they do,” LaFleur said. “They have a system in place that makes it easy for their players, or easier for their players to go out there and execute.”

LaFleur and the Packers will remain cautious with Love moving forward this week. However, knowing he has two reliable, proven quarterbacks at his disposal must be comforting.