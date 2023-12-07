Shaq Leonard recently signed with the Eagles instead of the Cowboys, and he also shared his reasoning for the decision.

One of the biggest games of the NFL season is taking place this weekend in Dallas. The Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys, and this one has major implications on the NFC playoff race. The Eagles are currently the one seed in the NFC with a 10-2 record, and the Cowboys are one game behind them at 9-3. These teams are also both in the NFC East, so Dallas is one game back there as well. This will also be Shaq Leonard's first game with the Eagles after choosing Philly over the Cowboys.

After being released from the Indianapolis Colts, Shaq Leonard was choosing between the Eagles and Cowboys for his next team, and it couldn't have been a more fitting week to do so. He chose Philadelphia, and his first game will be in Dallas.

“I don't think it was just Dallas-Philly,” Leonard said, according to an article from Yahoo Sports. “It was more so Nick (Sirianni) and I were together when we were in Indy. Nick was a great coach, great competitor. We had a bond when we were in Indy. So we kind of just went with that. It was more so just you know the environment that I would be in. It just fit my mentality and the dog mentality that he has. This defense, when they run sideline to sideline, it was kind of my scheme and taking the ball away, something that I could kind of bring.”

Leonard and Nick Sirianni had a good bond, and now that Leonard is joining him on the Eagles, that bond can continue to grow.

“So it made me kind of go out and be the best version of myself and try to compete because I knew that the next team meeting he was gonna say something about it – ‘The offense won’ – so we just kind of competed and I think that's one thing that I love to do is compete, and I think Nick does too, so it was it was pretty fun,” Leonard continued. “I felt like every every day was a competition and just competing and just having fun, getting better.”

The Eagles and Cowboys should put on a show this weekend in Dallas. These two teams met back in early November, and the Eagles won 28-23. This one will kickoff at 8:20 ET on Sunday and it will be airing on NBC.