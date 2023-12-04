Ertz is expected to sign with a team this week as the stretch run begins. He could be an Eagle within the next 24 hours.

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in reinforcements after getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and they may not be done. After signing linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the Eagles reportedly moved their attention to tight end Zach Ertz who is still evaluating his options, sources tell Jeremy Fowler.

The Eagles are indeed interested in a reunion with Ertz, who starred for Philadelphia during much of his nine seasons with the franchise. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52, catching the game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Ertz was traded by the Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals in October 2021. Ertz topped 1,100 yards in 28 games with the Cardinals before being waived on Nov. 30, per his request. He last played on Oct. 22 and recorded 187 receiving yards and a touchdown on 27 receptions in seven games this season.

Why the Ertz to the Eagles makes sense

Though several contenders are interested in Ertz, going back to the Eagles shouldn’t surprise many people. With such little time left in the season, familiarity is a nice thing to have. Especially since Ertz hasn’t played in nearly two months, jumping into an offense he somewhat knows already could ease his transition.

The Eagles lack depth at the tight end position and with Dallas Goedert still working his way back from a broken forearm, Philadelphia could use a veteran presence at the position in Ertz. His experience alone would help the Eagles, but he is still a solid blocker and has two games with more than 50 receiving yards this season.

Eagles fans would go crazy if Ertz was back on the team and him signing paired with the addition of Leonard in the same week would calm some of the nerves during Dallas week. If nothing else, it would help take Philly's mind off of Sunday's loss to the Niners.

