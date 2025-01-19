The Philadelphia Eagles look like one of the NFL's most dangerous teams heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Philadelphia finished the regular season 14-3 and won the NFC East division title. They followed that up by beating the Packers 22-10 during the Wild Card round. Now they're just one win away from the NFC Championship.

Eagles linebacker Oren Burks had to pay a fine as a result of a play during last weekend's Wild Card win against the Packers. Burks was fined $8,333 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet) for his hit on Keisean Nixon, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Burks hit Nixon during the opening kickoff of the game and forced a fumble, which resulted in a crucial Eagles touchdown.

The referees did not call a penalty on the play. However, the NFL reviewed the play after the game and determined that Burks did use his helmet on that hit. As a result, the league issued the fine.

Burks hasn't had many opportunities to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. Instead, he's added value as a special teamer. Last week's crucial forced fumble may be Burks' most important play of the entire season.

Ultimately, this kind of fine is a small price to pay for a game-changing turnover during a playoff game. Eagles fans would likely take that trade nine times out of 10.

LeSean McCoy hypes up Eagles fans for Divisional Round matchup vs. Rams



Next up for the Eagles is a Divisional Round matchup against the Rams on Sunday.

The Eagles released an epic hype video on Friday ahead of this important playoff game. In the video, former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy hypes up fans during a montage of Wild Card highlights interspersed with clips of an angry dog.

“You can’t beat us! We too fast, we too strong. He can’t tackle us, he can’t catch us. You might as well leave now. Get the hell out of Philly! These dogs growling now, and the last thing you want to be, is that next meal,” McCoy said during the video.

Eagles fans have to be excited about their chances against the Rams.

The last time the Eagles played the Rams, they absolutely dominated them on offense. Philadelphia logged a whopping 314 rushing yards in that game, including an epic performance by Saquon Barkley. He had 26 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns that help secure that victory.

The Rams will likely dedicate a ton of resources to stopping the Eagles' running game this time around.

Eagles vs. Rams kicks off at 3PM ET on Sunday in Philadelphia.