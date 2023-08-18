The Philadelphia Eagles lost a key special teamer and depth player in the secondary with the news that cornerback Zech McPhearson tore his Achilles in the team's preseason tie against the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport. McPhearson will miss the entire 2023 season with the injury.

Drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech, McPhearson missed one game in his first two seasons as a pro in which he mostly played on special teams. In 33 NFL games, McPhearson has 30 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1 last season.

McPhearson was expected to be the backup behind Avonte Maddox at the nickel spot this season with the potential to earn some more snaps on defense. His injury opens the door for Josiah Scott to earn more playing time and gives another cornerback on the bubble a chance to make the roster.

The injury bug bit the Eagles hard on Thursday. Philadelphia ruled out four players during the Browns game with two others given a questionable tag, both of whom did not return.

The loss of Zech McPhearson is a crushing blow to the Eagles' special teams, especially after losing another key piece on the unit, linebacker Shaun Bradley. Bradley also tore his Achilles tendon.

Preseason injuries are always tough to handle, regardless of the caliber of the player. The bright side is someone on the Eagles who otherwise would not have made the final roster will get his shot.