The Philadelphia Eagles are in it to win a Super Bowl this season and could use an upgrade at a few spots ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline. With that in mind, there are a few Eagles trade candidates who should be available in the coming weeks, including Jeremy Chinn and Justin Simmons.

They were so close to winning it all last season but fell just short at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. But just about every key contributor from last season's team is back this season. The Eagles did lose defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency to the San Francisco 49ers, but they replaced him with Jalen Carter in the draft and their defensive line hasn't missed a beat. The Eagles are as formidable as ever, except in the secondary.

The Eagles currently rank 17th in the NFL in EPA per play allowed defensively. Last season, they ranked fourth. A huge reason for that drop-off is because of the play of their secondary. A year ago, the Eagles had the staunchest pass defense in the NFL. They ranked first in the NFL in EPA per dropback allowed. But this season, that number has fallen to 13th. They need some reinforcements in that area of the field. Luckily, there could be some good players that become available between now and the trade deadline.

Jeremy Chinn

Jeremy Chinn's role has drastically changed in his first year with new Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Chinn is being used more as a hybrid linebacker playing closer to the line of scrimmage. That is, if he's even on the field. Chinn's playing time has taken a dramatic nosedive this season. Chinn has played at least 50% of the team's defensive snaps in a game only once this season for the Panthers. Last season, he accomplished that in every game he played and didn't get injured.

Complicating matters is the fact that Chinn got hurt during Carolina's 42-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a quadriceps injury. He's expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks. But that would still leave plenty of time for Chinn to return to make a playoff run. The Eagles are 5-1 and they seem very likely to be in the playoff picture by the time Chinn should return from his injury. Whether the Eagles play Chinn as a safety or a linebacker, he should be an upgrade on Zach Cunningham, Reed Blankenship, or Terrell Edmunds.

Helping the Eagles out, though, is the fact that Chinn is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He hasn't been able to agree to an extension with the Panthers and the team is using him less frequently than ever. It seems like Chinn is out of the Panthers' plans and he can't help them win games in the interim either, due to his injury. The Eagles need help with their secondary. A trade would make a lot of sense.

Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons is still one of the better safeties in the NFL. The problem is that the Broncos are one of the worst teams and defenses in the NFL. The Broncos rank last in the NFL in EPA per play allowed by a wide margin. The gap between last and second-to-last (the Chicago Bears) is larger than the gap from second-worst to ninth-worst (the Tennessee Titans). Add to that the Denver Broncos' 1-5 record to start the season, and it would make sense for them to hit the reset button.

That seems like the most likely thing to happen with the Broncos this season. Trade rumors have already swirled with the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. They've already traded Randy Gregory for pennies on the dollar and straight-up waived Frank Clark. The Broncos could get out of Simmons' contract after this season and save $14.5 million on their cap sheet. If they're going to start over, they might as well get draft capital for Simmons while doing so. Simmons is still playing well and would fetch quality picks in return.

An Eagles-Broncos deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline makes too much sense not to happen. The Eagles need reinforcements in their secondary. The Broncos are going nowhere. Justin Simmons is still one of the better safeties in the NFL. All sides need to make this happen.