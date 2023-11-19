The best team in the AFC vs. the best team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

There are storylines and drama abound in the most anticipated game of the 2023 NFL regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles are traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, a potential preview of this year's edition, the Kelce Bowl, and not to mention the first time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s parents will meet.

Truly, the stakes could not be any higher.

Rarely do the two best teams in the league, with the best records in their conference, and last year's Super Bowl matchup face off in a regular-season game. But NFL fans are blessed with a special treat this Monday night. Here's everything you need to know about the titanic matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and how to watch the game.

Eagles vs. Chiefs: How to watch Monday Night Football

ABC and ESPN will reap the viewership benefits of this NFL scheduling masterpiece and will be pulling all the stops out for Monday Night Football. The ManningCast will once again be on ESPN2 this week, just a week after Patrick Mahomes' impressive display of football IQ on the other side of the broadcast. If you cannot access those outlets, you can stream the game via fuboTV with no additional cost to your subscription.

Date: Monday, Nov. 20 | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

T.V. channel: ABC/ESPN| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Chiefs -2.5 | O/U 45.5

Eagles storylines

Revenge. That's what will be on the minds of Philadelphia Eagles players, coaches, and fans entering this game. The Eagles were up six entering the fourth quarter of last year's Super Bowl against these Chiefs, but they lost in heartbreaking fashion on a field goal with eight seconds remaining.

But since then, they've absolutely stormed out of the gate during the regular season. They're 8-1, with their lone loss proving to be an anomaly of a game against the New York Jets, and they are coming off their bye week healthy and motivated. They're in the driver's seat for the NFC's No. 1 overall seed, and a win over Kansas City would see them hold serve with the 7-2 Detroit Lions, who did the same thing back in Week 1.

While the results have been nearly perfect, the process has certainly stressed out Eagles fans everywhere. Jalen Hurts continues to helm one of the best offenses in the NFL, which scores over 28 points per game. They're the most unstoppable team in the league in short-yardage situations.

However, the defense is a little bit more of an area for concern. They are middle of the pack in scoring defense and have put their offense in some situations where they need to win shootouts. That's a tough spot to be in playing a team like Kansas City. Has the bye week given the Eagles the extra prep time they need to figure it out? That will most likely be the difference between winning and losing for Philadelphia on Monday.

Chiefs storylines

Kansas City finds itself in an incredibly similar position to Philadelphia. They've been remarkably consistent as well, excluding a Week 1 hiccup and a dud they dropped against the Denver Broncos.

What has been interesting about this Chiefs team is that they've found success in a different way than in past years. Patrick Mahomes remains the gold standard for quarterbacking in the NFL, but it seems like his lack of weapons is finally impacting the offense.

Meanwhile, after the return of Chris Jones to the Chiefs defense, they've been among the best units in the league. Jones has led Kansas City to the top scoring defense in the NFL. They allow under 16 points per game, and that allows the load on Mahomes to be reduced from where it was earlier in his career.

To that point, the Kansas City defense and the Philadelphia offense will be the premier matchup of this game. Strength against strength, Kansas City is going to have to be the first team since the New York Jets (wild, I know) to slow down this Eagles team.

Given their strength up front, the matchup to watch for both teams will be in the trenches. The Eagles are incredible in short-yardage situations, especially on fourth down, and the Chiefs thrive in making that situation as hard as possible for their opponents. They have allowed just seven conversions on fourth down against 16 attempts so far this season, while the Eagles have converted 13 out of 17 tries. When these units hit the field, it'll be strength vs. strength.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

For all those Swifties invested in the Chiefs as a result of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile romance, Monday Night Football this week holds just as much significance as it does for the two teams playing.

Swift and Kelce's parents are set to meet for the first time in Kansas City this Monday. This game makes a lot of sense as the backdrop for this meeting, as Kelce's parents were always going to be in attendance to watch their sons, Travis and Jason, go head-to-head against each other.

Be prepared for a lot of booth shots of the Swift and Kelce families.