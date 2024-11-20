Though their momentum was halted just a bit by a Week 10 loss on Monday Night Football to the Miami Dolphins, 23-15, the Los Angeles Rams bounced back in a major way in Week 11 when they took care of business against the New England Patriots 28-22.

LA was back in the wins collum, tied for second place in the division behind the Arizona Cardinals alongside the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, and they more or less hold their own future in their hands down the stretch, as if they win out, they will almost certainly end up in the playoffs one way or another.

And yet, in Week 12, they have one of the toughest tasks in the NFL, as the Philadelphia Eagles are coming to town, and they haven't lost since September.

Asked about having a chance to play Nick Sirianni's squad in Week 12, Sean McVay embraced the challenge, as in the NFL, teams need to test themselves against the best.

“It's a great opportunity. That's what you love about the NFL. They are red hot. They've played really well, they're finding their identity, they have great playmakers, coaches, and schemes, so they're checking all the boxes of what really good teams do. That's what's a great challenge,” McVay told reporters. “I think it is a very similar situation to what you alluded to with our Thursday game earlier in the season. That team [Minnesota Vikings] was… they had a huge point differential, and they were really dominating teams. They had a back-and-forth battle that came down to the last possession against arguably a team that's playing as good as anybody that led to their first loss. Every game is such a unique thing and really, we have to be at our best to be able to give ourselves a chance to compete.”

While taking on the Eagles will be no easy challenge for the Rams, McVay went on to note that his team aren't exactly slouches either, which is what makes this matchup so exciting for both parties.

Sean McVay wants to see how his Rams stack up against the Eagles

Continuing his comments on the incoming Eagles, McVay noted that while their loss to Miami was certainly a bummer, the Rams are 4-1 since their bye as well and have faced adversity all season long.

“We have a lot of respect for this group, but these are the moments that you love as a competitor. This is what's the best part about the NFL. I've been really pleased with our group's ability to get themselves back into the fight winning four of five. There have been different and unique ways that we've done it, but I think there is an element of learning how to be able to finish games and come away with the results that you're hunting up with the amount of youth that we have. They take all these lessons in stride,” McVay noted.

“I think some of the veteran players have done a good job and I've been really pleased with our coaching staff's ability to be able to figure out… alright, how do we adjust and adapt? What I am hopeful for is that we'll see reflected starting from yesterday, and hopefully it continues on for the rest of the season, is that we have some continuity at some of these spots that we haven't where we can kind of start to build on things because I think that's big. That's what you've seen and why this team's playing as well as they are. We love it. I love it. I'm excited for the challenge, and it's going to be a d**n good challenge for sure.”

Will the Eagles be favored in this game regardless of what McVay says? You bet, but as he noted, this is a challenge, and if the Rams rise to it and clear that hurdle, the NFL will look at them in a much different light as a result heading into December.