Here's who the Broncos need to target in free agency.

The Denver Broncos had themselves a rather underwhelming 2023 season. There were some glimpses of hope in the preseason after the Broncos hired veteran coach Sean Payton. Unfortunately, the Broncos stumbled out of the gates with a 1-5 record. Thankfully they were able to turn their season around to finish 8-9.

There are some positives and negatives to take away from the 2023 season. There is significant room for the Broncos to improve next season, and the first step they'll take is improving the team via free agency. The Broncos are seriously strapped for cash and will not have much money to spend, however. Even GM George Paton admitted the Broncos won't be nearly as active as they were compared to last year's free agency. Regardless, let's take a look at some of the free agents the Broncos should target.

DE Brian Burns

Brian Burns might be an unrealistic signing for the Broncos given the kind of contract he'll likely demand in free agency. But let's think hypothetically here and think that the Broncos aren't strapped for cash in this scenario.

Burns has consistently been talked about in potential trade talks, but the Carolina Panthers always shot it down. The Panthers have arguably played worse football than the Broncos over the past few seasons, so now Burns has the chance to be free.

Brian Burns on his future as a Panther – “They got a lot of stuff to figure out. I don’t think I’m No. 1 on that list right now.” pic.twitter.com/ML7X713JUC — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) January 8, 2024

Despite the Panthers being one of the worst teams last season, Burns posted his fourth-straight season with a PFF grade over 70.0. He recorded eight sacks, one forced fumble, and 32 solo tackles.

During the 2023 free agency, the Broncos brought out the big bucks to sign defensive end Zach Allen. He would end up having a pretty good season that was close to Burns' production. In his first season with the Broncos, Allen had seven sacks, one forced fumble, and 38 solo tackles. Outside of Allen, the Broncos' depth at defensive end is a bit concerning. Right now the Broncos could use a complimentary defensive end on the opposite side of Allen, and Burns would be a very nice addition.

TE Hunter Henry

The Broncos ranked 28th in total offense in the 2023 season. There was a myriad of things that were below average for their offense, and one of those was their tight end room. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions both have multiple reliable, pass-catching tight ends. Unfortunately, that is a luxury the Broncos have not seen since Julius Thomas around 10 years ago.

Currently, the Broncos' tight ends are Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz, Lucas Krull, and Nate Adkins. Trautman is scheduled to be a free agent, but could potentially re-sign with Denver on a cheap, short-term contract. Trautman was mainly used as TE1, but wasn't as productive as you want your starting tight end to be. Dulcich has been highly touted and has serious potential, but has seen very little playing time due to recurring injuries. Manhertz, Krull, and Adkins were also used sparsely.

Needless to say, the Broncos are in dire need of a starting tight end. Henry could definitely be an under-the-radar signing for the Broncos in early free agency.

The New England Patriots had an abysmal 2023 season. While they had one of the worst-performing offenses, Henry still had himself an okay season. PFF gave Henry a rating of 69.3. He racked up 419 receiving yards (22nd most among tight ends) and six touchdowns.

Henry likely won't perform like superstar tight ends Sam LaPorta and George Kittle, but he would still be an upgrade to the lackluster Broncos' tight end room.