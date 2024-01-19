Who are our free agent targets, Colts fans?

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a pivotal offseason after narrowly missing the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season. It's clear that the team's free agency decisions will be crucial in bolstering their roster for a postseason push next year. In this article, we will explore potential free agent targets that could address the team's needs and help propel them to the next level.

The Colts' So Far

Key players on the Colts' roster are set to become free agents, and the team aims to assemble another formidable draft class. Buoyed by newfound flexibility, there is speculation that the Colts may make significant free agency signings to augment their squad for the upcoming season.

Sure, some anticipated General Manager Chris Ballard to adopt a more aggressive stance in free agency last year. That said, it was an unlikely scenario, given the team's rebuilding phase with a new head coach and quarterback. However, the team now comes off a successful season, boasting a Coach of the Year candidate and an exciting young quarterback in Anthony Richardson. As such, the Colts have become a more attractive destination for potential free agents.

Ballard's approach may not involve splurging on marquee players in their prime who are set to hit the open market. However, there is a possibility of strategic spending to acquire accomplished players towards the end of their careers. This could be especially true if such players become free agents due to their current team's salary cap constraints. Remember that the Colts will have the seventh-highest cap space in the NFL for 2024. That puts them in a favorable position to make calculated moves and enhance their roster for the upcoming season.

The Colts are keen on fortifying their roster after narrowly missing the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season. While the defense shows promise, there's a need to inject more youthful talent into key positions. The offense, especially the receiving corps, could use some upgrades, too.

Here we will look at the early Indianapolis Colts free agent targets after their 2023 season ends just short of playoffs.

Jaylon Johnson, CB

The Colts could benefit from adding another physical cornerback to their roster. Jaylon Johnson emerges as a prime candidate. At 24 years old, Johnson is coming off a stellar season with the Chicago Bears. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection. His potential partnership with JuJu Brents on the outside, alongside Kenny Moore II in the slot, could significantly bolster the Colts' secondary. If the Colts manage to secure Johnson in free agency, it would undoubtedly address the team's need for a top-tier cornerback.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Colts fans have long yearned for a prestige, elite edge rusher. Enter Joey Bosa, who emerges as a compelling option. Bosa has consistently been among the best and most expensive edge rushers in the league. This makes him an attractive target for a team looking to elevate its defensive prowess. Of course, Bosa will come with a hefty price tag. However, his impact on the field and potential to transform the Colts' pass rush could make him a worthwhile investment. With the possibility of Bosa hitting the market, the Colts might have an opportunity to address a critical need and add a game-changing player to their defense.

Tyler Lockett, WR

With an eye on enhancing the wide receiver position, the Colts could explore the potential acquisition of veteran wideout Tyler Lockett. Seattle might be open to parting ways with Lockett, especially considering their depth at the wide receiver position. Lockett's just-under-900-yard season may not be as impressive as his previous four 1,000-yard seasons. Still, he brings valuable experience and skills to the table. As the Colts aim to deepen their receiving corps, Lockett could serve as a valuable addition. He can provide both on-field production and mentorship for younger receivers.

Mike Evans, WR

As the Colts evaluate options for the upcoming season, Mike Evans stands out as a veteran wide receiver who could provide immediate impact. Yes, he will enter his 11th year in the NFL and turn 31 before the season begins. That said, Evans is coming off an impressive 10th consecutive 1000-yard season and a fifth Pro Bowl appearance. His recent performance suggests that he could still be a valuable asset to contending teams. The Colts should consider signing Evans to a short-term deal for immediate help, recognizing the potential for continued success in the short term.

Looking Ahead

The Indianapolis Colts face a pivotal offseason after a narrow miss of the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season. As they strategically navigate free agency and the draft to bolster their roster, the potential targets discussed here present intriguing opportunities to address crucial positions. Whether it's fortifying the secondary, adding a seasoned wide receiver for immediate impact, or pursuing a game-changing edge rusher, the Colts have a range of options to consider. The decisions made in the coming months will shape the team's trajectory for the 2024 season and beyond, offering Colts fans hope for a formidable and competitive future.