The East Carolina Pirates will face off against the University of South Florida Bulls on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Championship Quarterfinals at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an East Carolina-USF prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Pirates defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 84-79 in the first round of the AAC Championship. They led 41-36 at halftime. Ultimately, it was a great and thrilling ending, as the Pirates held on. Ezra Ausar led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 10 for 12 from the field. Also, RJ Felton scored 19 points despite shooting from the hardwood (6 for 18). Brandon Johnson added 15 points while nabbing 13 rebounds while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from the triples.
East Carolina shot 50 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from the three-point line. Likewise, they shot 67.7 percent from the charity stripe (21 for 31). They also held Tulsa to 43.4 percent from the hardwood, including 39.9 percent from the triples. The Pirates also dominated the boards 40-24, including 13 offensive rebounds. Now, they will attempt to run the gauntlet and win the AAC Championship, but they have to get past the top-ranked team in the conference.
USF went 16-2 in the AAC and 23-6 overall. Amazingly, they went 15-2 at home and 7-4 on the road. Like East Carolina, they are also attempting to win their first AAC Championship.
The teams met only once this season, with USF upending East Carolina 71-60 at Williams Arena in Greenville. Now, they will play on even footing as they battle it out in Texas.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: East Carolina-USF Odds
East Carolina: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +220
USF: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -275
Over: 136.5 (-115)
Under: 136.5 (-105)
How to Watch East Carolina vs. USF
Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT
TV: ESPN 2
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why East Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Pirates won the board battle, which gave them more chances. These opportunities allowed them to accumulate some points and escape the first round with a victory. Three contributors helped them get here and have been helping them all year.
Felton had a great game last night and will now attempt to capitalize on that galvanizing performance. However, he did not fare too well in the battle with USF. He finished with just 13 points while shooting 4 for 17 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from the triples. For whatever reason, the Bulls had an answer for whatever he did. Expect Felton to try to rectify that performance.
Johnson had a great game last night. However, like Felton, he did not do much in the loss against USF, scoring just six points while shooting 2 for 6 from the floor. Johnson's sky is the limit, but he needs to take better shots.
Ausar was the hero last night. Yet, he was quiet in the loss to USF, scoring seven points while shooting 3 for 5 from the floor. Ausar's performance yesterday was amazing. But remember, he has not played that well before that. He needs to produce consistently.
East Carolina will cover the spread if they can dominate the boards. Then, they need to play tight defense and force some bad shots.
Why USF Will Cover The Spread/Win
USF has been an exceptional team all season and will look to make its case as the best team in the conference by winning these next three games. However, it starts with this game, and it has three players who can make headway.
Chris Youngblood is their best player. He averages 15.3 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor, including 41.1 percent from the triples. Now, Youngblood will hope to replicate his amazing performance in the last battle with East Carolina, when he scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 11.
Selton Miguel has also been great, averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the hardwood, including 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. Miguel has been a great asset off the bench, as was the case on January 31, when he scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11.
Kasean Pryor is another solid player who will contribute. He comes in with an average of 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shoots 44.1 percent from the field. Pryor played well against East Carolina in the last game, scoring 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 from the field while also nabbing 11 rebounds.
USF will cover the spread if their three core players can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to limit the turnovers.
Final East Carolina-USF Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a top-notch matchup. But when you consider the fact that East Carolina could not handle USF on their home floor, you have to question if they can beat them on even footing. USF is the clear favorite here and has proven that they can go out and dominate games. Expect that to continue as USF comes out firing, making their shots, and creating good offense. USF covers the spread and advances to the next round.
Final East Carolina-USF Prediction & Pick: USF: -6.5 (-110)