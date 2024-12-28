In another shocking move in an exciting HBCU offseason, Ed Reed has been linked to the open head coach vacancy at Alabama A&M University. Per John Brice of Football Scoop, Reed is a finalist for the open position once held by former head coach Connell Maynor.

Brice indicates that Reed has been in contact with Alabama A&M and HBCU coaching mainstay Fred McNair who is also a contender for the open position.

Reed enters the conversation with varied experience, including three years as Chief of Staff for Miami Hurricanes Football from 2020 to 2022. In that role, he served as a key advisor to then-head coach Manny Diaz, contributing to strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluations, and player development. Reed also gained NFL coaching experience as the Defensive Backs Coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

A standout player during his collegiate years, Reed had an illustrious career with the Miami Hurricanes from 1998 to 2001. As a four-year starter, he played a pivotal role in leading the team to a national championship in 2001.

Over his college career, Reed recorded 288 tackles and 21 interceptions, cementing his legacy as one of Miami’s greatest players. Following his stellar performance at the collegiate level, he was selected 24th overall in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Reed later achieved the ultimate NFL success, winning a championship alongside Ray Lewis in 2013.

Reed was hired as Bethune-Cookman's head coach in December 2022 following the dismissal of longtime coach Terry Sims. His tenure was short-lived, however, after an expletive-filled tirade about the conditions of Bethune-Cookman University. Reed had not officially signed a contract to be head coach of the team and the university informed him that they would not move forward with the hire in January 2023.

Since his bid to become head coach of Bethune-Cookman, he's stayed relevant in conversations concerning open HBCU head coaching vacancies. In November, Reed also became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.

Now, Reed looks for a second chance in the HBCU coaching space as he vies to lead an Alabama A&M team that finished the season 6-6 last season. The Bulldogs have seen recent success, winning the Spring SWAC Championship in 2021 and having a 7-3 season in 2022.

But, Maynor's Bulldogs were unable to get over the hump in a competitive SWAC East that boasts the last two SWAC Champions that went on to win the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Florida A&M and Jackson State.

The Bulldogs are looking for a coach that will give the team the boost it needs to compete in the stacked division, which is expected to become even more competitive next season.