Ed Sheeran, Lil Durk, and more have been tapped by the NFL for Thursday Night Football performances.

Amazon Music Live will continue during the 2023 NFL season. The livestreamed concerts will take place after Thursday Night Football games at 9pm PT beginning on September 21, the night the New York Giants visit the San Fransisco 49ers. 2 Chainz will host the Amazon Music shows.

Last season, the likes of Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, and more performed for Amazon Music Live.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ed Sheeran will kick off this year's series with a performance on September 21. This falls a little over a week before his next album, Autumn Variations, drops on September 29. He will also be two days out from the final show on his current “Mathematics” tour in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium (home of the Los Angeles Rams).

The ongoing “Mathematics” tour is a celebration of Sheeran's first five studio albums, which were all named after mathematic symbols. Autumn Variations will presumably kick off a seasons-themed album series.

Lil Durk's involvement falls in line with some of the previous artists featured during the NFL games. Sheeran is a unique case given his sonic sound. Unlike rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and 21 Savage, Sheeran has more of a pop, soft-rock sound. Sure, his early albums included raps on the likes of “Sing,” but his recent work — especially on Subtract — is much more melancholic. It will be interesting to see what his set includes.

Thursday Night Football games will be streamed on the NFL's streaming partner, Prime Video, and Twitch.